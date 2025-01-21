Delhi: 397 cases of MCC violations lodged

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police registered 397 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) between January 7 and 19 in the national Capital ahead of the assembly elections, an official said on Monday.

A total of 14,183 people were arrested under various provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement.

Police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs, the statement added.

Since the MCC came into effect on January 7, Delhi Police recorded 397 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 212 illegal firearms and 295 cartridges, the statement said.

They also seized 36,223 liters of liquor valued at more than Rs 1 crore, 74.86 kg of drugs valued at more than Rs 15 crore, and over 1,200 banned injections.

Law enforcement agencies seized Rs 3.09 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement said.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8.