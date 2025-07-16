Delhi: 34 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs to be unveiled this week

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to inaugurate 34 new Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs (AAMs) across the capital this week, nearly doubling the current number of centres from 33 to 67. The expansion marks the second phase of the rollout under the state’s primary healthcare strengthening drive.

“These new centres are not just buildings, but vital hubs for primary care and disease prevention,” said Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Singh. “We are committed to making quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all Delhi residents.”

Singh confirmed that the third phase will take the total to 80 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, further extending the initiative’s reach. Most of the upcoming centres have been developed by upgrading existing mohalla clinics, dispensaries, and polyclinics, enabling quicker operationalisation of services. The district-wise distribution includes five new centres in Central Delhi, four in East Delhi, and several more in North East, North West, South East, and West Delhi.

Delhi, in partnership with the Centre under Ayushman Bharat, plans over 1,100 AAMs and HWCs, with Rs.320 crore allocated for 400 new centres. CM Rekha Gupta emphasised preventive care and infrastructure; officials say it addresses primary healthcare gaps.