Delhi: 3 held for fake airbags operation

NEW DELHI: The police here announced on Saturday that they have busted a gang suspected of manufacturing counterfeit airbags of top car models, resulting in the arrest of three suspects from Central Delhi.

According to DCP (central) Harsha Vardhan, a special team raided two workshops near Mata Sundari Road, where the accused were manufacturing counterfeit airbags of top car companies. The three persons who were arrested from the workshops have been identified as Faizan (26), Mohd Faraz, and Furkan, both aged 35 years, he said.

“Twelve airbags of MG, 13 of BMW, 22 of Citroen, 23 of Nissan, 27 of Renault, 17 of Volkswagen, 20 of Mahindra, 14 of Toyota, 32 of Tata, 39 of Honda, 57 of Skoda, and 66 of Hyundai cars were seized from one godown,” the DCP said. At least 86 airbags of Suzuki, 12 of KIA, eight of Ford, three of Volvo, and 109 raw materials were seized from the other workshop, he said.