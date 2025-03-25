Delhi: 3 caught while splitting loot from house theft

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested three people from their hideout in Uttam Nagar here while they were dividing stolen goods from a house theft, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Arjun alias Toto (23), Chaman alias Shooter (22) and Sameer (21), they said.

On February 17 Rajpal, who works as a showroom helper in Janakpuri, lodged an FIR saying that his home had been burgled. He alleged that gold and silver jewellery along with an LED TV were stolen, a police officer said.

A police team examined CCTV footage from the scene, in which three burglars were seen carrying stolen goods, he said.

A clear image of one of the suspects was obtained and circulated among informers, leading to the identification of Sameer, he added. The police team conducted a raid at a house in Uttam Nagar, and the three accused were caught while they were diving the stolen items, the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the three lived in the same neighbourhood and had dropped out of school before completing eighth grade, he said. They took to crime for easy money. Arjun has cases of robbery and possession of illegal arms registered against him at Uttam Nagar police station, he added.