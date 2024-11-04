DELHI: 3 auto lifters nabbed, nine stolen luxury cars recovered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three auto lifters and recovered nine luxurious stolen cars.

The accused were identified as Amjad alias Amjad Tile (31), Abrar alias Shahnawaz (40), both residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and Parvez Iqbal Sayyed (38), a resident of Maharashtra. According to the police, On October 22, Delhi Crime Branch officers encountered four suspects Farman, Mohsin, Sahabzada, and Zahid on Jafar Mahal Road, Mehrauli, after a brief chase.

They seized a Kia Seltos with a fake license plate, a pistol with live ammunition, empty shells, and various tools used in high-end car theft. An FIR was subsequently filed under sections of the Arms Act and other criminal codes.

Following the arrest, the four accused were remanded to police custody for further investigation. During this period, Crime Branch officers launched additional raids.

On October 23, they arrested Mohammad Amjad, alias Amjad Tile, from Mehrauli, Delhi, leading to the recovery of another stolen vehicle. Amjad’s arrest helped authorities track down two other gang members, identified as receivers of stolen vehicles.

A subsequent raid in Jaipur, Rajasthan, led to the arrest of Mohammad Abrar, alias Shahnawaz, from Meerut, and Parvez Iqbal Sayyed from Maharashtra, who was attempting to transport a stolen Fortuner vehicle to Maharashtra.

Authorities pursued the suspects for over 100 kilometers before apprehending them.

Interrogation of the accused revealed a sophisticated network for high-end vehicle theft and sale. Farman, one of the main suspects, reportedly stole luxury vehicles and delivered them to Abrar, who sold them to Parvez.

Parvez, who operated a car modification workshop in Kalyan East, Mumbai, allegedly altered stolen vehicles’ details for resale at a high profit. The investigation led to the recovery of three Fortuner vehicles in Maharashtra and two others connected to multiple FIRs in Delhi and Haryana. The arrested individuals have varied backgrounds; Mohammad Amjad joined the gang after suffering financial losses in the tile business, while Abrar, a former scrap dealer with a murder charge, sought quick profits. Parvez turned to auto theft to supplement his income from his workshop.