DELHI: 2 teenagers killed in road crash

NEW DELHI: Two teenagers were killed after they were hit by an unknown vehicle while riding a motorcycle near the Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Abdul Raziq and Bakhtiyar Kaki, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the victims were riding a motorcycle and an unknown vehicle hit them.

They skid on the road and hit their head on the road divider.

Upon receiving information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and found that the victims were taken to JPC Hospital.

However, the doctors informed them that both Raziq and Kaki were declared dead on arrival, a police officer said.

During the investigation, the police found that the victims were students of Jamia Hamdard University. They were heading towards Mustafabad.

“We are investigating all the possible angles behind the accident. We are determined to identify the vehicle and nab the driver. Multiple teams have been formed to check CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and its owner,” he said.

The police have registered a case against the unknown driver under 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway, he added.