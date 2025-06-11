Delhi: 2 held for brandishing knives, arguing with cop

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly brandishing knives and arguing with a police personnel in the Krishna Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 8.20 am when the Krishna Nagar Police received information about two persons roaming with knives in a locality.

The complaint was marked to Sub-Inspector Mahesh, who rushed to the spot, however, the caller could not be reached and no suspects were found at the time.

Later, the CCTV footage of the area was examined, which showed two men arguing with a person in police uniform while brandishing knives.

One of the suspects was identified as Arshad Ali alias Banta.

Arshad was apprehended from his residence, and during questioning, he claimed that he was carrying knives for his safety.

He also told the police that he and his associate, Anmol (18), had earlier been involved in a quarrel with some locals.

According to the police, the altercation escalated when a constable was called to the spot by the locals.

Around the same time, another personnel from the Geeta Colony Police Station, who was on his way to duty on a motorcycle, tried to intervene. However, the suspects reportedly argued with him as well.

Arshad and Anmol were arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway.