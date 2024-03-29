Delay in Principal’s transfer at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College sparks controversy

NEW DELHI: Sources from Raj Niwas alleged on Thursday that the transfer of the principal of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College has been delayed for nearly 45 days by the Chief Minister.



Initially, Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena, urging the removal of the college principal. He accused the principal of being uncooperative with the female victims of alleged sexual harassment and of discouraging them from pursuing the case further, as per the sources.

The sources mentioned, “The file for the removal has been pending with CM Kejriwal since February 14, 2024, as the same has to be decided by the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), which is chaired by the Chief Minister. NCCSA Member Secretary had also sent reminders to the CM on March 7,2024 and March 13, 2024, but to no avail.”

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G has instructed Delhi Police and Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to expedite criminal and disciplinary proceedings in the case.

Saxena noted, “Due to inaction on your part, neither important transfer or posting could be effected nor vigilance action on sensitive matters could be initiated. In view of the above, you are advised to ensure expeditious disposal of matters pending in NCCSA regarding transfers or postings as well as vigilance and non-vigilance matters for the purpose of initiating disciplinary proceedings.” In response to the allegations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared a list of correspondence from Saurabh Bhardwaj and Naresh Kumar.

“Students of Medical College faced sexual molestation and the Health Secretary intentionally did not inform the Health minister. The Health Secretary made excuses that molestation is beyond the purview of the Minister, it comes under the Hon’ble

L-G. The Chief Secretary defended and advocated the inaction of the Health Secretary and ICC, who gave a clean chit to the accused professor,” they accused in turn.