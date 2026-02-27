‘Dekho Meri Dilli’: Double-Decker Tourist Bus Service Flagged Off by CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, on Friday flagged off Delhi Tourism’s state-of-the-art double-decker electric tourist bus service, ‘Dekho Meri Dilli’, from Rafi Marg, marking a new initiative in the Capital’s tourism sector.

During the programme, the Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Shri Kapil Mishra jointly unveiled the double-decker bus. The Chief Minister described the initiative as an excellent example of the government’s visionary policy and the successful implementation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Following the event, the Chief Minister, the Tourism Minister, media representatives and officials boarded the bus and travelled from Rafi Marg via India Gate, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg to the Prime Minister’s Museum.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that this initiative is a significant step towards establishing Delhi as a modern and world-class tourism destination. Alongside its rich historical heritage, Delhi is carving out a new global identity through modern landmarks such as Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, the new Parliament Building, the Central Vista and the Prime Minister’s Museum. She said the bus service will offer tourists a comprehensive experience of Delhi’s heritage and modernity in a single journey.

According to the Chief Minister, inspired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, the government is equally committed to accelerating modern development while preserving the city’s historical and cultural heritage. The objective is to ensure that progress and tradition advance together. She further added that the zero-emission double-decker e-bus promotes sustainable development, green mobility and clean tourism, in line with this vision.

The Chief Minister said the 63-seater bus, fitted with modern amenities, advanced safety systems and a panoramic upper deck, will provide tourists with a comfortable and memorable travel experience. It will also play an important role in reducing carbon emissions. She expressed confidence that the new service will offer domestic and international visitors a unique opportunity to experience Delhi’s heritage and modern achievements in one seamless tour, further strengthening the Capital’s image as a clean, green and dynamic global city.

Delhi to Be Firmly Placed on the Global Tourism Map: Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra

On the occasion, Tourism Minister Shri Kapil Mishra stated that the launch of the electric double-decker bus is not merely the introduction of a vehicle, but a step towards firmly placing Delhi on the global tourism map. He remarked that under previous governments, a lack of vision and inadequate facilities in the tourism sector, along with environmental neglect, had reduced Delhi to the status of a transit city. However, under the leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, Delhi is now transforming from a ‘transit city’ into a ‘destination city’.

The Tourism Minister also noted that Delhi is among the select cities in the world with more than 1,200 monuments. From ancient civilisation and British-era heritage to world-class modern infrastructure, the city offers a unique and integrated experience. With this vision, plans are also underway to host global events such as an International Film Festival, which will provide fresh impetus to tourism, the concert economy, live entertainment and the creator economy. In the coming years, transport infrastructure will also be modernised and electrified to further promote tourism.

‘Dekho Meri Dilli’ Double-Decker Bus: Key Features

Launched by the Delhi Tourism Department in collaboration with the Hindujа Group, the bus is fully electric. The starting point of this special tourism circuit has been designated as Delhi Haat, INA, from where the bus will depart daily at 9:00 a.m. The route will cover Vijay Chowk, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block and South Block, the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Prime Ministers’ Museum, the National War Memorial and India Gate, before returning to Delhi Haat, INA. The circuit is designed to offer tourists a structured and comfortable experience of Delhi’s major historical, cultural and national landmarks.

Ticketing Details

The fare for the bus is ₹500 plus 5 per cent GST. The fare for children aged five to ten years is ₹300 plus 5 per cent GST, while children below five years of age may travel free of charge.

Tickets can be booked online through the official Delhi Tourism website: www.delhitourism.gov.in. Offline tickets are available at the Central Reservation Office, Coffee Home, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, opposite Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place; the I-Centre (Delhi Tourism), Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place; Indira Gandhi International Airport (Domestic Terminal 1); the Transport Office, West Kidwai Nagar, Shri Aurobindo Marg, opposite INA Market; near Delhi Haat (INA); and the Travel Division, Delhi Haat (INA).

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the tourism experience in the national capital while promoting sustainable and environmentally responsible travel.