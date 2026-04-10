Degrees day at GGSIPU: 26,649 graduate, CM and L-G attend

New Delhi: A powerful call to look beyond textbooks and embrace innovation marked the 18th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, where 26,649 degrees were conferred in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, setting the tone for a new generation of nation-builders.



Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said that a convocation is not merely the culmination of academic efforts but the beginning of a larger journey. He urged students to rise above conventional learning and adapt to a rapidly changing world. “Degrees must go beyond textbook knowledge,” he said, adding that graduates today are entering an era shaped by artificial intelligence and sustainable innovation. Emphasising the need for critical thinking, he noted, “Logical thinking is the real strength in the age of AI and innovation.”

Highlighting the broader national vision, Sandhu said India’s progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 would depend on its youth. He called upon graduates to become problem-solvers capable of addressing challenges in urban development,

public health and governance, while also invoking the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh to underline the role of education in service and justice.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her address, described the convocation as a reflection of years of dedication by students and their families. “Today’s graduates are the real drivers of ‘Viksit Bharat’. Your talent and capability will take the country to new heights on the global stage,” she said. She also stressed that education must serve a larger societal purpose beyond personal success.

Praising the university’s strides in emerging domains, Gupta highlighted advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, data science and design innovation. She noted the role of the Atal Incubation Centre in supporting over 170 startups, enabling youth to transition from job seekers to job creators.

Outlining the government’s focus on education, she said Delhi’s education budget has increased to Rs.19,326 crore. “Our aim is not just to make schools smarter, but to ensure world-class facilities in higher education as well,” she added.

The ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mahesh Verma and Yogesh Singh, among others. Notably, women accounted for 70% of PhD recipients, while 76 gold medals and six memorial awards were also presented.