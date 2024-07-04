Defying directive: Min issues show-cause notice to DoE

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Atishi has issued a show-cause notice to the secretary of the education department and the Directorate of Education (DoE) for allegedly defying her directive to halt the transfer of 5,000 teachers.



The minister had ordered on July 1 that no teacher should be transferred solely because he has spent more than 10 years in a particular school.

In its notice, citing Article 239AA of the Constitution, Atishi has emphasised that the elected government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi holds executive powers over matters listed in the State List and the Concurrent List.

The minister has asked the secretary of the education department and the DoE why they should not face action for violating Article 239AA by disobeying her orders.

A circular was issued by the DoE on June 11, titled “Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education”, wherein, vide Clause 16, it was directed that all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in the same school shall compulsorily apply for transfer, failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE.

Atishi opposed the order on June 28.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi held a press conference at the party office here on Wednesday and vehemently criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its alleged attempts to dismantle Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s acclaimed education model in the capital.

Senior AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey pointed out that the ruling BJP at the Centre and the lieutenant governor (L-G) are orchestrating the

transfer of more than 5,000 teachers from Delhi government schools in a bid to cripple the city’s education system.

“Delhi’s teachers are being thrown into the political furnace of BJP’s arrogance. Recently, BJP made 28 lakh people of Delhi yearn for water. Now, they have attacked Delhi’s revolutionary education model by

transferring over 5,000 teachers overnight,” said Pandey during a press conference at the AAP headquarters. The AAP has called on the Lieutenant Governor and BJP to explain the rationale behind the transfers and address the concerns raised by the education community in Delhi.