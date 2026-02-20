‘Defunct govt websites expose digital failure’

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP governments in Delhi and at the Centre of failing to deliver on promises of digital governance, alleging that several key department websites remain defunct or outdated.

He claimed portals of departments including Education, Health, Delhi Jal Board, Transport and Social Welfare were either non-functional or not regularly updated, causing inconvenience to citizens seeking services such as income, pension and birth certificates.

Yadav alleged a gap between official directives and implementation, and criticised the display of Chief Minister event photographs instead of essential public information.