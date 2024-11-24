Dedication: Kejriwal pledges to complete Delhi’s projects

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal reinforced his dedication to continuing Delhi’s transformation, despite mounting opposition. Addressing a large crowd on Sunday, at a Dangal competition in Karala village, Mundka, he expressed his readiness to face imprisonment “a hundred times” to protect the progress made under his government.

Kejriwal emphasised the significant strides made in Delhi over the past nine years, stressing that uninterrupted work was crucial to complete pending projects. “I am ready to face jail 100 times for Delhiites but won’t let even one project meet a halt as long as your blessings are with me,”

he declared. The Delhi government, under Kejriwal’s leadership, has initiated numerous landmark reforms, from providing free bus travel for women to offering free pilgrimage trips for senior citizens. Kejriwal proudly highlighted Delhi’s unprecedented 24x7 power supply, making the city the only one in India with such a service. “Before 2015, Delhi faced power cuts lasting 8 to 10 hours daily. Today, it is the only city in the country with 24-hour electricity,” he said.

The AAP Chief also discussed improvements in the city’s infrastructure, particularly in unauthorised colonies. “In the last 9 years, we built 10,000 km of roads along with 6,800 km of drain and sewer lines and 4,000 km of water pipelines,” Kejriwal noted. He also shared that his government had expanded the Delhi Metro network from 200 km to 450 km. He further announced the establishment of India’s largest sports university in Mundka with a budget of Rs 2,100 crore, aimed at providing better opportunities for youth passionate about sports. “People in our villages and rural areas are particularly passionate about sports, and this university will provide opportunities for our youth to shine in this field,” Kejriwal stated.

Kejriwal, responding to political criticism, accused opposition parties of taking credit for work they once opposed. He highlighted his government’s efforts to ease inflation for the poor and improve Delhi’s infrastructure.

During his visit, villagers honoured him with a traditional pagdi and Ram Darbar idol. Kejriwal interacted with the crowd, expressing gratitude and encouragement.

Concluding his speech, he pledged to continue his work for Delhi, stating, “I built schools, hospitals, and roads for your families. I am ready to face jail a hundred times

for Delhiites.”