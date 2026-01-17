Dedicated Japanese MSME park proposed in Yamuna e-way belt

Noida: The Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) held a meeting on Friday to explore avenues for expanding Japanese investments in the Yamuna Expressway region, signalling renewed momentum in Indo-Japanese industrial cooperation.

The meeting, chaired by YEIDA Chief Executive Officer R.K. Singh and JETRO India’s Chief Director General Suzuki Takashi, focused on positioning the Yamuna Expressway belt as a preferred manufacturing destination for Japanese companies, including both large corporations and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

YEIDA officials highlighted the region’s improving infrastructure and connectivity, particularly the upcoming Noida International Airport, which is expected to boost international trade and logistics. The integration of the area with the Dedicated Freight Corridor under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor was cited as another strategic advantage for manufacturing units.

The authority also emphasised the availability of industrial land at competitive rates and investor-friendly policies of the Uttar Pradesh government. The state’s Single Window Clearance system, aimed at expediting approvals and easing entry for foreign investors, was highlighted as a key facilitation measure.

In addition to the proposed Japanese Industrial Park, YEIDA outlined several sector-specific initiatives, including a Medical Devices Park, Film City, Textile and Apparel Park, and an Electronics Manufacturing Park, reflecting efforts to create a diversified industrial base along the Yamuna Expressway.

A significant proposal that emerged was the development of a dedicated Japanese MSME Park, driven by growing interest from Japanese small and medium enterprises. Nearly 1,400 Japanese MSMEs registered with JETRO are reportedly exploring manufacturing opportunities in India.

JETRO representatives described the Yamuna Expressway region as a strong contender for the next phase of Japanese industrial expansion, citing its infrastructure and connectivity advantages. Several Japanese firms already operating in India are understood to be evaluating expansion plans in the region.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to continue engagement through site visits and discussions on a memorandum of understanding to formalise long-term cooperation and investment in the Yamuna Expressway belt.