Decrease in fatal accidents in 2023 over last year, say police

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police released an in-depth analysis of road accidents in the city on Monday, highlighting significant progress in road safety and a decrease in fatal accidents for the year 2023.



The Delhi Traffic Police have been proactively addressing road safety concerns through a multifaceted approach. Their initiatives include tackling reckless and drunken driving, enforcing traffic rules, conducting real-time data analysis, enhancing driver education, utilising modern technology, and collaborating with various stakeholders to address road engineering issues.

One of the most notable findings is the reduction in fatal accidents in 2023 when compared to the previous year. In 2022, there were 1,197 fatal accidents resulting in the unfortunate loss of 1,225 lives. In stark contrast, the year 2023 saw 1,141 fatal accidents, resulting in a loss of 1,175 lives. This represents a 4.74 per cent reduction in fatal accidents and a 3.27 per cent decrease in the number of persons killed compared to 2022, the officials confirmed.

The analysis also reveals a positive road safety trend from 2019 to 2022. In 2019, Delhi witnessed 1,433 fatal accidents and 1,463 lives lost.

A detailed comparison of fortnightly data between 2022 and 2023 shows a mixed trend. While there was a slight increase in fatal accidents in early 2023 (January and February), the rest of the year witnessed a decrease, especially during the second quarter (April to June). The number of persons killed in 2023 remained relatively consistent or decreased slightly when compared to 2022, suggesting that the severity of accidents might have been lower during this period.

The reduction in fatal accidents and lives lost in 2023 serves as a testament to the impact of coordinated measures and improved road safety initiatives, the officials added.