Decomposed body of missing AIIMS electrician found in pond

New Delhi: The body of a 32-year-old AIIMS electrician missing for a week was found in a semi-decomposed condition in a pond near Vasant Kunj, police said on Friday.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Inder Camp, Rangpuri Pahari area, went missing on June 20 and his family filed a report the following day.

A man passing by spotted his body around 8 am today. Shortly after, a PCR call on the matter was received at the Vasant Kunj South Police Station.

"A team reached the spot and discovered the semi-decomposed body floating in a pond near Peer Baba at Inder Camp," said a police official.

According to a family member, Kumar left for work at his usual time after he received a call.

"We were trying to trace him, but his mobile phone was switched off. We only found his motorcycle in an abandoned place. We discovered his body after someone told about him on Friday. His body was floating in water," said Sonam, Kumar's relative.

Sonam informed that Kumar worked at AIIMS and has a daughter.

Kumar's brother Mukesh alleged that about four to five men had called him and later made him consume alcohol. Later, we got to know that his motorcycle was abandoned in the forest area.

The family members said they searched for him for three days but failed to trace him.

"We approached police for help. We request the police to check CCTV footage of the entire incident that how he reached there and if anyone killed him," Mukesh added.

Anil Kumar, who worked as an electrician at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is survived by his wife and six-year-old daughter. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of his death.