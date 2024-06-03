Decomposed body of man found in Chattarpur Enclave

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police team discovered the body of a 42-year-old man in a rented apartment in a decomposed state in South Delhi’s Chattarpur Enclave Phase-1 on Saturday night. A PCR call at the Maidangarhi Police Station alerted the authorities.



The deceased was identified as Ratan (42), a resident of Near Old Post Office, Chattarpur Enclave Phase -1, Delhi.

According to the Police, the grim discovery was made on Saturday night when police responded to a call about a foul odor emanating from a locked room. The call received around 9 p.m. at the Maidangarhi Police Station, reported that a tenant had not been answering phone calls, prompting concerns from neighbors.

Upon arrival at the scene near the old post office, police broke open the door to find the decomposed body of a man, later identified as Ratan, lying on the bed. Initial investigations revealed that Ratan had been living alone in the rented accommodation for over a year and was employed by a multinational corporation. The police summoned the crime team, and the body was subsequently transferred to the AIIMS Mortuary for further examination.

According to preliminary inquiries, Ratan originally hailed from Maharashtra and had a known history of heart issues, which may have contributed to his untimely death.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause and time of death. Neighbors, who had become worried after noticing Ratan’s absence and the odor, have been questioned to piece together his recent activities and contacts.

This incident underscores the importance of community vigilance and timely

reporting of unusual occurrences to prevent such tragic outcomes.