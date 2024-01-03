Decomposed bodies of 3 of a family found in Garia flat

In a mysterious circumstance, bodies of three members of a family, including an elderly couple and their son were found hanging in a decomposed condition on Wednesday at Garagachha area near Garia Station under jurisdiction of Narendrapur Police Station.

The deceased persons identified as Swapan Maitra (75), Aparna Maitra (68) and Sumanraj Maitra (39) were reportedly staying in the said flat which belonged to some relative of the Maitra family.

According to sources, residents of the apartment experienced a foul smell emanating from the flat. Immediately, the police were informed and cops broke the main door and found the trio hanging from the ceiling in three

different rooms. During the probe police came to know that the Maitra family had no source of money for their livelihood and that Aparna’s brother Debaish Ghosh used to help them financially.

Ghosh reportedly visited the Maitra family on December 28. He claimed that on that day he was even offered cake which was baked at home. Also Ghosh offered some money for medical reasons which the Maitra

family refused.

However, local residents told the cops that the Maitra family members used to lead their lives like financially-sound people do. Also they used to pay for six months’ maintenance charge

in advance. Superintendent of Police (SP), Baruipur Police District, Palash Chandra Dhali said: “We are probing the case from all possible angles. So far we came to know from the neighbours that the Maitra family had some financial crunch. However, it is yet to be confirmed. We are waiting for the autopsy report.”