Decide on request for holding Ramleela on plot allotted for judicial staff qtrs, DDA told

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to reassess an application requesting permission to hold Ramleela on a plot in Shahdara, Delhi, designated for the construction of judicial staff quarters. This directive, issued by the Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, requires the DDA to review the application from the Shree Hanumant Dharmik Ramleela Committee (Regd.) within one week.



The plot in question, Plot No. 8A, CBD Shahdara, had previously been used for Ramleela events by the applicant in 2022. However, the DDA had rejected the recent request, citing its allocation to the Department of Law, Justice & Legislative Affairs (LA) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for the development of residential quarters for judicial officers.

Additionally, the DDA referred to a court order from November 29, 2023, which prohibited the allotment or use of the plot for purposes other than its intended use for judicial staff accommodation.

The applicant, represented by their legal counsel, argued that they were actively involved in organizing Ramleela events and sought permission to use the plot for a period of ten days. They assured the court that this temporary use would not interfere with the long-term plans for judicial staff quarters.

The DDA’s legal representative explained that the authority follows a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for allotting land for Ramleela events and noted that the decision regarding the plot had not yet been made. The representative also mentioned that multiple parties had expressed interest in using the plot for similar events.

In their order, the court acknowledged the DDA’s standard procedures but emphasized the need for a timely decision on the applicant’s request. The court directed the DDA to issue a decision within one week and specified that if permission is granted, the allotment letter should clearly state that the permission is for a specific and limited time and will not impact the long-term development plans for the judicial quarters.

By mandating a detailed and timely review, the court aims to ensure that temporary

cultural activities do not obstruct essential public infrastructure projects.

The DDA’s response to this directive and its subsequent actions will be keenly observed, as it will determine how

temporary cultural activities are accommodated within

the framework of ongoing public projects.