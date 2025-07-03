Decades-old waterlogging woes end

New Delhi: The Delhi government has completed a critical drainage infrastructure project in Aya Nagar, South Delhi, effectively ending the village’s decades-long battle with monsoon flooding - as stated in the press release.

The project, led by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, has brought relief to thousands of residents and vendors by resolving chronic waterlogging on the key Sunday Market Road. This stretch, which would routinely become impassable during rains, now boasts a fully functional drainage system with an RCC box culvert and 1000 mm diameter outfall pipelines.

Aya Nagar, the last village on Delhi’s southern fringe, lies on undulating Aravali terrain. Unplanned urban expansion and blocked natural watercourses had led to severe flooding, disrupting businesses, schools, and daily life. The new system channels stormwater into nearby forest ravines—restoring the area’s natural drainage.

“Resolving Aya Nagar’s drainage crisis was not just an engineering task—it was a promise to bring dignity and relief to a long-neglected community,” said Parvesh Sahib Singh, Delhi’s Minister for Flood, Irrigation and PWD.

The project’s execution posed major challenges, with narrow lanes, overlapping underground utilities, and deep excavations up to 18 feet. Engineers used specialized steel girders and trenching methods to safeguard homes and infrastructure during construction.

“This is the kind of transformation we’re committed to—where the toughest problems are met with real solutions,” Singh added.

The government has promised regular monitoring of the system during this monsoon. With this intervention, Sunday Market Road is expected to remain dry, offering a safer, flood-free future to Aya Nagar’s residents and reviving its bustling weekly market.