Debt-ridden man burgles own house, arrested with jewellery

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested with his friend for allegedly burgling his own house in east Delhi’s Shakarpur to repay the debt he incurred in stock market trading, police said on Thursday.

Sayan Sarkar conspired with his friend Vishal, also 24, and carried out the theft using a duplicate key, thus removing any signs of forced entry, they said. The theft in Shakarpur’s School Block was reported on Wednesday.

The complainant, who runs a clinic at ITO, told police that he had gone to Ghaziabad with his family, and when he returned, he found it ransacked, with gold jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh and some cash missing.

“During the investigation, the team found no signs of forced entry, which raised suspicion,” a senior officer said.

During interrogation, the complainant’s son confessed that he had suffered financial losses in stock market trading and was under pressure to repay debts. “He hatched a plan with his friend and provided him with a duplicate key. After confirming the house was vacant on the day of the incident, Vishal entered the house using the key,” the officer said.

Both accused were arrested within hours, and stolen gold jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh and Rs 37,000 in cash were recovered, the police said.