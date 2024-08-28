Debar standing counsel of services dept for giving ‘wrong’ information to court: Minister

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi has directed that the standing counsel of the services department be debarred for giving “wrong” information to the court through an affidavit.

In an official order, Atishi said the chief secretary has also been directed to conduct an inquiry.

“Whereas, it has come to light that ... Standing Counsel (Services), who is not the Standing Counsel (Civil), while appearing for GNCTD ... before the High Court on July 1, has given false and untruthful statements and has submitted wrong

information in the affidavit filed before the Hon’ble Court,” said Atishi.

“It has also been brought to my attention that ... has given a wrong legal opinion in another matter before the High Court... While appearing for GNCTD and Health Department despite not being the Standing Counsel (Civil),” she added.

The minister said that the said counsel has been debarred and Santosh Kumar

Tripathi, Standing Counsel (Civil), shall represent the Delhi government in all relevant matters.

“Since it is abundantly clear that...Standing Counsel (Services) has misled the court by misrepresenting facts,

submitting wrong information and furnishing incorrect legal opinion, which amounts to grave misconduct, the chief secretary has been directed to conduct an inquiry,” she added.