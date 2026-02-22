Death toll in Faridabad factory fire rises to four

Faridabad: Two more persons, including a sub-inspector and a fire personnel, succumbed to burn injuries in a factory fire in the Mujesar area here, police said on Saturday.

With this, the death toll in the fire that broke out on February 16 has risen to four, they said.

Bhavichand (48), a fire brigade employee of Faridabad, died on Friday night, and Ravi Kumar (29), a probationer sub-inspector of Kaithal district, died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. Ravi was posted at the Mujesar police station.

Kumar, a native of Kaithal’s Kyodak village, joined the police department in March 2022.