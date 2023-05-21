Death threat: Min submits police plaint against CS

New Delhi: Delhi Services minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has submitted a complaint to police accusing Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of issuing a death threat to him, officials said on Saturday.

“We have received a complaint in connection with this and we are looking into the matter,” a senior police officer said.

Bharadwaj on Friday had accused Kumar of issuing the death threat to him and said he has apprised Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena about the matter.