Dearness relief for retired DVB employees hiked by 2%

New Delhi: Power Minister Ashish Sood has announced a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Relief (DR) for 18,737 retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board, effective from January 1, 2025.

The DR rate rises from 53 to 55 per cent, offering financial relief amid rising living costs. Sood said the move reflects the Delhi Government’s commitment to supporting retired staff and ensuring their welfare.

The increase, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, is part of broader efforts to safeguard the financial security of public servants.

The government has consistently prioritised the well-being of both current and retired employees through timely assistance and policy reforms.