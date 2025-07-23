Dean, professors suspended in Sharda Univ suicide case

Greater Noida: Sharda University in Greater Noida on Tuesday suspended three faculty members, including the School of Dental Sciences dean, following the alleged suicide of a Bachelor of Dental Studies student.

According to Dr Ajit Kumar, the university’s public relations office, the suspended staff members are Dean Dr M Siddharth, Professor Dr Anurag Awasthi, and Associate Professor Dr Surabhi.

On July 19, the university had already suspended Dr Shairy Vashishth and Mahinder and both have been arrested after they were named in a suicide note by the alleged victim, Jyoti Sharma, who accused them of “mentally harassing” her.

A high-level committee will soon submit a report as part of the university’s initiated inquiry, according to an official.

Greater Noida Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar said that an investigation into the case is underway.

On July 18, Jyoti (21) was found hanging in her hostel room. In her purported suicide note naming six individuals, she indicated experiencing humiliation, mental harassment and prolonged stress. “I am sorry. I cannot live like this anymore. I can’t,” she wrote.

The post-mortem report, revaled ‘asphyxia’ - death due to hanging,” police informed. Police reports indicate that the issue originated from her allegedly forging his signature. “She had forged her faculty signature in one of her practicals. Her parets were also called regarding this,” the arrested faculty members told police.

Jyoti’s father, Ramesh Jangra, alleged in his police complaint that the “university’s administrative officials and workers brought her body down from the noose and took it to Sharda Hospital without informing the police or the family”.

University officials said that a committee has been formed to probe the matter which would deliver its report promptly.