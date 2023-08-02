Dealer arrested with 111 rolls of kite string

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the North-East District Police have apprehended a Chinese ‘manjha’ dealer and recovered 111 rolls of the deadly kite string.



The arrest of the accused identified as Sorab alias Sonu (25), a resident of New Kardampuri, Jyoti Nagar, Delhi, was carried out by the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of North-East District Police, and during the operation, the officials informed on Tuesday that a staggering 111 rolls of Chinese ‘manjha’ or kite string were seized from the accused, officials informed on Tuesday.

The raid occurred based on confidential information about the illicit sale of deadly Chinese ‘Manjha’ in the New Kardampuri area. Acting promptly, a team of dedicated officers led by Sub-Inspector Vishal Tyagi and supervised by Inspector Vinod Ahlawat executed the operation with precision.

Joy Tirkey, DCP Northeast Delhi said that the menace of Chinese ‘Manjha’, a razor-sharp kite string notorious for causing fatal accidents, has been a growing concern for public safety. The tragic incidents linked to this dangerous

product have led to the loss of several lives. In light of this, the North-East District

Police has been relentlessly working to combat its distribution and sale.

Upon interrogation, Sorab alias Sonu confessed to engaging in the illegal trade of Chinese ‘Manjha’ to make easy money. Further investigations are underway to trace the origins of his supply chain.

The accused has been charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5/15 of the Environment Protection Act. The case is registered at the Jyoti Nagar Police Station, Delhi, Tirkey confirmed.