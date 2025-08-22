Deaf, mute gangrape victim dies by suicide in Ghaziabad: Police

Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old deaf and mute woman, who was allegedly gangraped three days ago, was found hanging at her residence in the Loni Police Station area on Thursday morning. The incident triggered tension in the locality, with family members alleging police inaction.

According to the family, the woman had gone out for a walk on the evening of August 18 but did not return. Later, when she was traced, she narrated through sign language that three men had abducted her and gangraped her. The family then approached the police and lodged a complaint. The victim was sent for medical examination and a case was registered against unidentified accused.

On Thursday morning, her body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta in a room on the first floor of her house. Police along with a forensic team reached the spot, inspected the scene and sent the body for postmortem. No suicide note was recovered, said police.

Soon after the incident, agitated relatives gathered at the police station and accused cops of delay in registering the FIR and taking action. They claimed that if the police had acted promptly, the accused would have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said five special police teams have been formed to trace the culprits. “Three suspects have been identified, and CCTV footage is being scanned for further evidence. Soon they will be arrested,” he said.

Officials ascertained that the actual cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report is received. Investigations

are underway.