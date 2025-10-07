Deaf man nabbed for murder over offensive gestures

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old deaf and partially mute man for allegedly killing a man following an altercation over offensive gestures.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Palam Village Police Station, reporting that a man was lying unconscious after being assaulted.

The accused was identified as Karan Arora (24), a resident of Sadh Nagar in Palam Colony. He was apprehended from Najafgarh shortly after the incident, and a Hyundai i10 car allegedly used in the assault was recovered.

Police said the victim had been taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A scooter belonging to the victim was found at the scene. Based on an eyewitness account, a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered.

A special team led by Inspector Sudhir Kumar, SHO of Palam Village, under the supervision of ACP Anil Kumar of the Delhi Cantonment Sub-Division, was formed to investigate the case. Eyewitnesses helped trace the vehicle involved, which was registered to the accused’s brother-in-law, leading to Arora’s arrest.

According to the police, Arora, who has a 65 per cent hearing and speech disability and works as a manager at a club in Gurugram, confessed through a sign language interpreter. He reportedly attacked the victim in a fit of rage following a dispute over vehicle obstruction. Arora has been remanded to judicial

custody, and further investigation is underway.