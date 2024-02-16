Deadlock: Officials refuse to comply with govt directives

New Delhi: In a recent turn of events, the Delhi government finds itself embroiled in a constitutional crisis as administrative officials refuse to comply with ministerial directives, leading to a deadlock in policy implementation.



The crux of the issue revolves around the introduction of the ‘One-Time Settlement’ (OTS) scheme by the Delhi government, aimed at providing relief to approximately 10 lakh consumers of the Delhi Jal Board.

During a press conference on Thursday, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasised the significance of the OTS scheme, stating, “The policy was approved in the meeting of the DJB, and preparations are being made to present it in the cabinet.”

However, efforts to move the proposal forward hit a roadblock when the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department refused to present it before the cabinet, citing a narrow interpretation of bureaucratic hierarchy.

Bharadwaj expressed dismay over the ACS’s refusal, highlighting, “When I mentioned that Finance Minister Atishi has also commented on this policy proposal and you have also received approval from the Finance Department, therefore, present this proposal before the cabinet. Upon this, the ACS said that he doesn’t consider the approval of the Finance Minister as the approval of the Finance Department.”

Echoing Bharadwaj’s concerns, Finance minister Atishi underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, “If such a high-ranking official refuses to table the proposal in front of the Council of Ministers, then how will the Council of Ministers decide on policy matters and make policies? The refusal of an official to table the proposal for any policy in front of the council of ministers is a ‘constitutional crisis’.”

The impasse prompted the Delhi government to appeal to Lieutenant Governor for intervention.

Following discussions with L-G, it was decided that the proposal should be tabled before the council of ministers, as per Atishi’s remarks, “As per the suggestion of L-G, UD Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has sent the file on the scheme to the Chief Secretary and directed him that early next week, this scheme should be tabled before the council of ministers.”

Atishi shed light on the underlying causes of the crisis, attributing it to the recent amendment in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act. She elucidated, “This is because of the amendment in the GNCTD act because of which officials think that they do not need to agree to the orders of the elected government.”

Amid assurances from L-G to resolve the deadlock, the Delhi government remains hopeful for a swift resolution. However, the standoff underscores deeper tensions between elected officials and administrative bureaucrats, posing challenges to governance and policy implementation in the Capital.