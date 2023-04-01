Deadline for registration under Delhi govt’s advocate welfare scheme extended till Apr 10

New Delhi: The deadline for registration to avail the Delhi government’s group insurance scheme for lawyers has been extended till April 10, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Practising lawyers enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi can register for the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme, under which they are provided group (life) insurance of Rs 10 lakh and group mediclaim policy for self, spouse and

two dependent children aged up to 25 years.

“We have extended the date of registration under the scheme so that a maximum number of advocates can avail its benefits,” Delhi Law minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The government has clarified that it is mandatory for the lawyers to be freshly registered under the scheme for the

year 2023-24. Those who

already applied under the scheme in 2020 and 2022 need to apply afresh to continue to avail its benefits.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the welfare of advocates under the scheme, announced in 2019, according to the statement. More than Rs 32 crore was spent for life insurance and more than Rs 66 crore for medical insurance under the scheme.

More than 4,100 lawyers and their families have benefitted under the scheme since December 2020. More than 200 families of advocates have been provided with a claim of Rs 10 lakh each under the group (life) insurance policy, it added.