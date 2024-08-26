‘De-silting of 3 arterial drains of Delhi underway on war footing’

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday said de-silting of three arterial drains of the national Capital is going on a war footing and assured that similar work is being carried out on other drains too.



In a series of posts on X, Saxena said he inspected the ongoing de-silting work at Sunehri, Kushak and Barapulla drains.

He said the work started after his first visit to the site on August 4 when the rains had inundated large swathes of areas in their catchment.

“De-silting, declogging & decluttering of the right of way of all 3 drains is continuing on a war footing with high-tech machines around the clock,” he said. “Three weeks down the line, changes have begun to show, as the drains

have started to flow unencumbered. The same is also reflecting in the remarkable reduction in the intentisity of flooding in the neibouring areas,”

he said on X.

Around 5009 MT of sludge, garbage and waste

has been taken out of these drains till now by different agencies, he said.

“Significant work yet remains and I am committed to taking the desilting of not just these 3, but all major

drains of Delhi one by one,” he added.