DDA’s new 48-storey Towering Heights proj sees heavy demand

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) newly launched premium housing project, DDA Towering Heights at Karkardooma, has received an overwhelming response, with registrations surpassing the number of flats on offer. The project, part of Phase I of the East Delhi Hub, is the first residential development under Delhi’s Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy.

DDA is offering 1,026 premium 2BHK units in a 48-storey, 155-metre tower, now recognised as the tallest residential building in the capital. The RERA-approved tower is constructed using Mivan shuttering technology and high-grade finishes, reflecting DDA’s push for modern, superior-quality housing. Officials said that around 1,500 bidders have already registered for the e-auction, exceeding the available flats, showing strong demand for centrally located, high-rise housing. The last date for registration and EMD submission is November 21, and interested homebuyers have been urged to apply early.

The initiative is being driven under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena, who has consistently focused on expanding quality housing options across economic categories. Under his leadership, DDA has introduced a series of successful housing schemes aimed at strengthening the vision of ‘Housing for All’.

Spread across 30 hectares, the East Delhi Hub has been designed as a world-class mixed-use centre featuring residential, commercial and civic spaces. The project offers a 20,000 sq.m. central green zone, jogging tracks, kids’ play areas, multi-purpose playgrounds, badminton courts and landscaped open spaces. Its location beside Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station and major transport hubs boosts connectivity, while strong bookings in recent DDA schemes underscore the agency’s push for accessible, sustainable and future-ready housing in Delhi.