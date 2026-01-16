DDA’s Karmayogi Awaas Yojana sells 60% flats in first 24 hrs

New Delhi: The DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025 witnessed an overwhelming response, with around 60 per cent of the total flats offered, 684 units, sold within the first 24 hours of bookings, officials said on Thursday.

The scheme offers a limited-time opportunity for serving and retired employees of central and state governments, public sector undertakings, and other government employees to own a flat. The flat booking scheme commenced on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

“The strong first-day response is expected to generate approximately Rs 450 crore in revenue, reflecting growing confidence among homebuyers in DDA’s housing initiatives and highlighting Narela’s emergence as a well-connected sub-city and a

preferred residential destination in Delhi,” Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said in a statement.

Officials attributed the robust uptake to sustained housing reforms and the visible transformation of Narela, “achieved through focused urban planning, infrastructure development, and initiatives undertaken by DDA under the direct supervision and guidance of Lt Governor VK Saxena,” they said.

Demand was strong across all housing categories. One BHK flats were nearly sold out, underscoring a significant need for affordable, ready-to-move homes. Two BHK

units emerged as the highest revenue contributors, the statement said further.