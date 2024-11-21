DDA will introduce L-G Cup for archery, shooting

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority will introduce L-G Cup for archery and shooting on the lines of existing L-G Cup for golf, a statement said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday reviewed the status and performances of DDA’s sports complexes here on and issued a series of directions to promote sports and set a target to win minimum of five medals from these complexes at the Olympics 2036, it said.

“One of the key initiatives in this direction would be the introduction of the L-G Cup for archery and shooting, modelled on the successful L-G Cup for golf, so as to promote competitive sportsmanship. The L-G directed that these tournaments be elevated to national and international levels, showcasing Delhi’s potential as a sporting hub,” the statement said.

To further encourage citizens’ involvement and participation in sports complexes, the DDA has been instructed to float 2,000 club memberships for the newly constructed DDA Golf Club in Dwarka at a cost of Rs 245 crore, which is set to be inaugurated on December 18, by the L-G, it said.

Saxena observed that since the Dwarka Golf Club is one of its kind in the country, its club and restaurant services would also be of high standard. Accordingly, he directed the DDA to float a tender, altering the criteria for vendors so as to ensure that the one finally selected is of high standard, the statement said.

Recognising the need for diverse recreational options, the L-G asked for establishing an ice skating rink in one of the DDA’s sports complexes in the city. Officers were asked to undertake the necessary exercise in this direction, it said.

Additionally, the L-G has also proposed the launch of hot air balloon rides in scenic locations like Baansera and Asita, the recently developed green spaces along the Yamuna floodplains, it stated.

To promote indigenous sports, the DDA has been asked to prioritise sports facilities for football, kabaddi, and kho-kho also.