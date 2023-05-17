DDA warns against fake housing scheme sites

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority, in lieu of several complaints, has taken a serious view of fake websites in the name of their Housing Schemes luring people to book flats. The Authority found websites such as www.ddahousingyojana.com and www.ddaflat.org.in that duped people out of money.



Complaints have been lodged in the Economic Offence Wing and Cyber Crime cell of Delhi Police for taking action as per the law. DDA has also cautioned the general public to beware of such scams. It further verified that the purported DDA Housing Scheme 2023 circulated through these websites is a fake/fraudulent one and DDA has floated no such housing scheme 2023.

Currently, DDA is not running any housing scheme. Whenever a new housing scheme is launched by the Authority the same will be made available on DDA’s official website i.e. www.dda.gov.in only. Officials from the DDA stated that other sources/websites may lead the public in the trap of fraudulent/ unscrupulous persons or entities causing financial loss. It is requested to check DDA’s authentic websites for regular updates/ transactions.