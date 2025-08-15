DDA unveils ‘25 housing plan with prime flats

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch its Premium Housing Scheme 2025 by the end of August, offering around 250 flats along with dedicated car and scooter garages through an e-auction process. The scheme will cover prime locations including Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini and Shalimar Bagh.

Approved at the DDA meeting chaired by Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on July 11, the scheme will feature 39 high-income group (HIG) flats in Vasant Kunj, Jasola (Pocket 9B) and Dwarka (Sector 19B); 48 middle-income group (MIG) units in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Dwarka and Pitampura; and 22 low-income group (LIG) flats in Rohini. In addition, 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages in Mall Road and Ashok Vihar will be put up for auction.

Reserve prices will vary by category, HIG flats are priced between Rs.1.64 crore and Rs.2.54 crore, MIG units from Rs.60 lakh to Rs.1.5 crore, and LIG flats from Rs.39 lakh to Rs.54 lakh.

Officials said the premium scheme’s launch will pause the Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025, which offers 7,500 discounted flats in Narela, Loknayakpuram and Siraspur. DDA cited recent buyer-friendly reforms as boosting public trust and attracting a wider pool of homebuyers.