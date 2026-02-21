DDA unveils ₹14,962 cr Budget

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved a budget outlay of Rs 14,962 crore for the Financial Year 2026-27 in its board meeting.

According to officials, on the back of record sales of 10,160 flats, DDA has posted a surplus of Rs 2,112 crore in the FY 2025-26. “For the first time, the housing units sold in one year have crossed more than 10,000 units. This is the third year in a row that DDA has recorded a revenue surplus, after being in the red for over a decade,” a DDA official said.

In its meeting, DDA also approved allotment of vacant land for the establishment of Atal Canteens, allotment of built-up gram sabha properties to the government for community usage and its own advertising policy.

“Under the supervision of Lt Governor VK Saxena, DDA introduced a number of measures to enhance customer experience and boost the sale of housing units,” DDA, in a statement, said.

The measures include increasing token money to attract only serious buyers, moving away from the lottery system, the DDA said. The mode of allocation was changed to a ‘first-come, first-served’ auction, which gave buyers their choice of flats, it added. The prime land owning agency in the city will allot vacant land to the Delhi government to set up Atal Canteens. In the last 56 days, 48 Atal canteens have become operational in Delhi, serving an average of 26,000 people per day, it said.

“The DDA has approved a policy for allotting vacant land parcels to establish Atal Canteens across Delhi, in line (with the) Delhi government’s initiative to provide affordable, nutritious meals to underprivileged groups,” the statement read. The land will be leased to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for a nominal fee of Rs 1 per year, for a maximum tenure of nine years and can only be used for operating the canteens without permanent structures, DDA said.

For community use, the authority will provide Gram Sabha land. “The authority has approved a policy for allotting built-up properties on Gram Sabha land in urbanised villages to Delhi government departments and other civic bodies on a license basis

under an ‘as is where is’ arrangement,” it said.

DDA approved a new advertisement policy covering its properties, plans revenue sharing with MCD for outdoor ads, eased land payment norms for Narela universities, cleared urbanisation of 48 villages, and reported sports revenue rising from Rs 77

crore to Rs 142 crore.