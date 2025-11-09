DDA to upgrade Roshanara Club; launches second phase of Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday announced further upgrades at the renowned Roshanara Club. According to officials, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday visited the newly renovated Roshanara Club appreciating its blend of history and hospitality. “Revamps are on the anvil, including an outdoor multi-cuisine kitchen, a cricket-view lounge, and aesthetically refurbished guest rooms. These upcoming features aim to honour the club’s legacy and stories of the past,” DDA said in a statement. Saxena noted that the refurbished infrastructure and redefined food and beverage facilities reflect the club’s timeless charm, offering members an inviting ambience to unwind and enjoy signature beverages along with classic multi-cuisine delicacies, officials said.

Spanning 22 acres across north Delhi, the Roshanara Club is renowned as the cradle of Indian cricket and the birthplace of the BCCI. Meanwhile, it has launched the second phase of the Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana housing scheme, offering around 1,500 affordable flats across well-connected areas of the city, officials said on Saturday. The scheme, launched on November 7, offers flats under the low-income group and economically weaker section (EWS) categories, located across key areas of Delhi like Shivaji Marg, Ramgarh Colony, Rohini, and Narela. “All flats in Rohini, Ramgarh Colony, and Shivaji Marg were booked on the first day itself,” the DDA said in a statement. Overall, more than 1,000 flats were booked within the first 24 hours, reflecting the continued public enthusiasm and confidence in DDA’s affordable housing programmes, it said. L-G Saxena, who reviewed the progress of the scheme, expressed satisfaction with its implementation and the overwhelming positive response it has received from the public.