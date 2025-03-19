DDA to start work on Mayur Nature Park

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to begin work on Mayur Nature Park, which will become the largest green space along the Yamuna riverbanks. Spanning around 370 hectares between Nizamuddin Bridge (NH-24) and the DND Flyway, the park will play a role in the DDA’s ambitious Yamuna Floodplain Restoration project. This initiative is claimed to significantly enhance the ecological and recreational landscape of Delhi.

The park’s development is part of a broader effort to revitalise the Yamuna river ecosystem. With an estimated budget of ₹136 crore, the Mayur Nature Park will address critical concerns such as pollution, which has been a topic of discussion in recent electoral debates. The park will feature new wetlands and water bodies, restore existing ones, and create a range of public spaces, including walkways, cycle tracks, eco-trails, floodplain forests, and grasslands. Open congregational spaces, play areas, and redeveloped ghats with viewing platforms will further contribute to its appeal.

In addition to these features, a 30-acre eco-tourism area will be developed to promote sustainable tourism and environmental education. This initiative is one of ten ongoing or planned projects aimed at improving the Yamuna floodplains, with others including Asita East, Kalindi Aviral, and Amrut Biodiversity Park.

The DDA’s vision for the Yamuna riverfront is focused on creating a vibrant 22-kilometer stretch that combines ecological preservation with recreational spaces, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for Delhi residents.