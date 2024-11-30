DDA to soon unveil ‘Yamuna Vatiika’ as part of its green initiatives

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to unveil a 450-acre riverside park -- ‘Yamuna Vatiika’ -- along the banks of the Yamuna river that will offer a lush green ambience to the citizens, an official statement said on Friday.

Delhi is set to witness another transformative step towards green initiatives under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the statement said.

Being developed by the DDA, the expansive green space spread across 450 acres of flower fields, flowering trees and gardens will soon become the largest of its kind in the city, it said.

The flower fields at Yamuna Vatiika will feature a triple-layered floral design, setting a new benchmark in urban landscaping. The initiative aims to become the city’s first dedicated ‘field of flowers’, adding to the ecological and aesthetic appeal of Delhi, the statement claimed.

Around 8,000 indigenous saplings, including gulmohar, amaltaas, chinar and exotic species such as cherry blossom, along with 10,000 bamboos have already been planted, contributing to the floodplains’ ecological rejuvenation, the statement said.