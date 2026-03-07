DDA to manage flats from April 1

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will take charge of day-to-day maintenance of its residential flats from April 1, aiming to streamline upkeep and improve living conditions across its housing complexes.

Under the new arrangement, DDA will handle routine services such as cleaning common areas, lift maintenance, security, lighting, and minor repairs.

Residents will pay quarterly service charges, calculated per square metre, to cover these expenses.

The authority will maintain flats until around 80% occupancy is achieved or a Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) is formed, whichever comes first.