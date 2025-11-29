DDA to launch hot-air balloon rides for public

NEW DELHI: Delhiites can experience the hot-air balloon rides from Saturday at Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Banseera Park near the Sarai Kale Khan area, officials said.

Earlier this week, Lt Governor VK Saxena launched the facility from Banseera Park.

“The rides will be launched for the public from Banseera Park around 3:30 pm,” a DDA official said on Friday.

In July, the DDA had finalised a private agency to conduct these activities at four locations, including the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports complexes, and two other sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera. The facility will be available from Saturday, and the ticket will be Rs 3,000 per person, excluding taxes, for a ride around 120 feet in the air.

The trips would range from seven to 12 minutes, with each ride having a holding capacity of four people, the officials added. According to the officials, each day, four hours of flying time will be allowed, and the private company will be operating this on a revenue-sharing model, it will also be allowed to advertise on the balloons.