DDA to keep call centre open this Sunday, Monday

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed DDA to keep its call centre open this Sunday and Monday in order to address public queries effectively and uninterruptedly on authority’s housing schemes, an official statement said.

According to the statement, bookings for DDA’s Sasta Ghar scheme and Madhyam Vargiya scheme started on Tuesday and over 1,400 flats were sold in just three days. The flats in Jasola have been completely sold out and there is good demand for flats in Narela, Rohini, Ramgarh and Siraspur, it said.

Besides, as part of DDA’s commitment to hand over demand letters within 24 hours, all buyers have been provided demand letters. The scheme continues to generate interest of the buyers and prospective buyers can log on to the DDA’s website to book the flat, it said.

The last date for earnest money deposit submission for the Dwarka Housing Scheme is September 17 and there are a number of queries from the prospective buyers for the MIG, HIG, Super HIG flats and Penthouse in that area, it added. DDA’s call centre operates from Monday to Saturday (10 am to 6 pm) and remains close on Sundays and gazetted holidays.