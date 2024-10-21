DDA to introduce Tent Café soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch a new tent café at the Asita Bio-diversity Park along the Yamuna floodplains. The café, expected to be operational before winter, is a part of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s push for more visitor-friendly facilities in the



Capital’s parks.

The café is designed as a temporary, eco-friendly structure with no permanent concrete construction, ensuring minimal disruption to the park’s sensitive ecology. It will seat around 60-70 people and offer pre-cooked food and beverages.

Located near a water body and riverine grasslands, the café will also be flanked by over 200,000 seasonal flowers, including tulips, planted for the winter.

One of the key features of the tent café is its flexibility—it can be dismantled during monsoon flooding and reassembled when the water recedes. A metal container will serve as the kitchen, and temporary seating will be provided both inside and outside the café.

This new development follows the DDA’s similar ventures, such as Café Stone at Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Café Bamboo Oasis at Baansera.

However, the impact of such facilities on the park’s biodiversity and the surrounding environment remains to be seen. Asita Park is not just a recreational spot; it is home to over 70 species of migratory and resident birds.