DDA to install 20-foot statue of tribal leader Birsa Munda at Baansera Park

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will install a 20-foot tall statue of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary at the entrance of Baansera Park on Ring Road here.

Weighing approximately 3,000 kg, the statue will be unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 15, which is also celebrated as “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” across the country, according to an official statement.

Largely unsung in this part of the country until now, the installation of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s statue in

Delhi will provide an opportunity for people to learn about his pioneering contributions to India’s struggle for independence, his advocacy for tribal rights and his efforts in

forest conservation, the statement added.