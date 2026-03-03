DDA to host Lt Governor’s Cup at Qutab Golf Course

NEW DELHI: The 26th edition of the Lt. Governor’s Cup 2026 is set to tee off this month at the Delhi Development Authority’s Qutab Golf Course, inviting golf enthusiasts from across the Capital to participate in the prestigious tournament.

According to an official announcement by the DDA, the tournament will be held over two phases March 13 to 15 and March 20 to 21 at the scenic DDA Qutab Golf Course. The event will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, with limited slots available.

The Lt. Governor’s Cup has over the years emerged as a prominent fixture in Delhi’s sporting calendar, drawing both seasoned players and emerging talent. Organisers said the tournament aims to promote competitive golf

while fostering sporting camaraderie among participants.

The registration fee for members has been fixed at ₹1,100. For non-members, the fee varies depending on the day of participation ₹5,100 for Friday golf, ₹6,500 for Saturday or Sunday play, and ₹7,500 for the special Saturday afternoon session on March 14, which will be followed by a gala evening. A concessional fee of ₹3,500 has been earmarked for non-members under the government category. Officials said the event promises not only competitive play but also an opportunity for participants to engage with Delhi’s vibrant golfing community. With limited entries and growing interest, early registration is expected to ensure a full field for the much-

anticipated tournament.