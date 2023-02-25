DDA to host flower festival on Feb 25-26

New Delhi: A two-day flower festival will be inaugurated by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday, an official statement said.



The festival — “Palaash” — will be hosted at the Swarn Jayanti Park at Sector 10, Rohini.

It is a competition organised between the various divisions of the horticulture department of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), a senior official said.

The festival is named Palaash after the bright red flower of butea monosperma which is abloom in the capital during this time. It will be inaugurated by the Lt Governor in the presence DDA Vice Chairman Subhasish Panda, the statement said.

This initiative is proposed with a goal towards a cleaner and greener Delhi, the DDA said in a statement.

Palaash is also known as the “Flame of the forest” because of its bright and invigorating fire-like blossoms and the flower has many dimensions to itself, the statement said.

The goddess of knowledge, creativity and music, Devi Saraswati, is fond of Palaash flowers. The charming inflorescence is emblematic of Holi, the Hindu festival of colours associated with prosperity, happiness and festivity, it said.

The objective of the festival is to promote and encourage employees of the organisation to work towards the better

ment of DDA greens, the statement said.

The grassroot level workers get an opportunity to display their skills while a healthy competition amongst them is promoted. It is envisaged that the exercise will have a direct impact on raising the standards of DDA nurseries as well, the statement said.

“A positive by-product of the competition would be an opportunity given to the public to enjoy a display of flowers with various attractions like folk performances organised by the Ministry of Culture, pottery making for those who have the knack, painting competitions for school children, and much more,” the DDA said.

“Food stalls with lip-smacking street delicacies from different regions of India will act as an attraction for the visitors at the festival,” it said.

Exhibits under 11 different categories displayed in the Swarn Jayati Park and DDA parks under two different categories will be judged by a learned jury, based on scientifically evolved evaluation criteria, the authorities said.

There will be an exhibition of different species of flowers like Geranium, Gerberas, Gladiolus, Ferns, Palms, Philodendrons, among others and their arrangements in bouquets, garlands, and hanging baskets, the DDA said.

The event is expected to captivate visitors who shall be acquainted with different aspects of flowers, ornamental, seasonal and perennials, shrubs, hedges, succulents, trees, their propagation and gardening.

The visitors shall also get insights into the efforts and contributions being made by the DDA for fighting alarming levels of pollution in Delhi and beautifying the city, it said.