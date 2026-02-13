DDA to host 3-day Palaash Mahotsav at 4 locations from February 14-16

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority will host the annual spring festival ‘Palaash Mahotsav 2026’ from February 14, officials said on Friday. This year the three-day citywide celebration will, for the first time, be organised at four locations including Ashoka Garden, Lala Hardayal Park, Smriti Van and Baansera.



Lt Gov V K Saxena will inaugurate the event, which will be held from February 14 to 16, the Authority said.

“Each venue will be curated around a distinct theme celebrating nature, sustainability and community life,” it said in a statement.

Officials said the festival’s expansion aims to bring the celebrations closer to residents in different parts of the city, while encouraging greater public engagement with urban green spaces.

“The idea is to transform Delhi’s parks into vibrant community hubs and inspire citizens to step outdoors and reconnect with nature,” the statement said.