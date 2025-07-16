DDA to hold pre-bid meet today for 23.2-acre warehouse project

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold a pre-bid conference today, July 16, for its ambitious plan to develop a Warehouse Complex across 23.2 acres of land in Sector 36, Rohini. The meeting will be conducted in hybrid mode, allowing both physical and online participation, and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am.

The physical meeting will take place at the Office of the Vice Chairman, 1st Floor, B Block, Vikas Sadan, INA.

The warehouse project - offered on a license fee basis for a period of 33 years - covers two separate plots, with Plot A measuring approximately 10.43 acres and Plot B around 12.73 acres. The selected bidder will be responsible for the complete lifecycle of the project, including development, financing, operation, maintenance, and eventual transfer, as per the terms laid out by the DDA.

According to the Request for Proposal (RFP) released earlier, interested bidders will be required to pay a non-refundable bid processing fee of ₹25,000 plus applicable GST. The bid security has been fixed at ₹8.55 crore, while an upfront payment of ₹7.55 crore is to be paid in three installments. The reserve price for the annual license fee has been set at ₹17.4 crore per annum.

As per the notification, only two representatives per bidder may attend the meeting with valid photo ID; entry passes are to be collected from Gate D of Vikas Sadan. The bidding will include technical and financial evaluations, ending with an e-auction on September 12, 2025.